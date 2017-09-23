Jerry FullerBorn 19 November 1938
Jerry Fuller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1938-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/366bfc53-6b7e-457f-9b91-1d849226daa3
Jerry Fuller Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Fuller (born November 19, 1938) is an American songwriter, singer and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Fuller Tracks
Sort by
Double Life
Jerry Fuller
Double Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Life
Last played on
Jerry Fuller Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist