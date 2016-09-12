The Armoury ShowFormed 1983. Disbanded 1988
The Armoury Show
1983
The Armoury Show Biography (Wikipedia)
The Armoury Show were a British new wave band, formed in 1983 and consisting of Richard Jobson on vocals, Russell Webb on bass guitar, John McGeoch on guitar and John Doyle on drums. Each member had previously been in critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands; Jobson and Webb were in The Skids, whilst McGeoch and Doyle had been in Magazine.
The band was named after The Armory Show, a famous 1913 modern art exhibition held in New York. They released six singles and one studio album in their brief existence.
The Armoury Show Tracks
Castles In Spain
The Armoury Show
We Can Be Brave Again
The Armoury Show
Glory Of Love
The Armoury Show
