Joshua Bloom
Joshua Bloom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/366424b7-ddca-4caf-848b-b8501e408949
Joshua Bloom Tracks
The Conquest Of Ireland For Bass And Orchestra
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest - You are my little cousin Cecily
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (conclusion)
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
Gerald Barry
Extract from The Monster in the Maze
Joshua Bloom
