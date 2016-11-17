Jamie Muhoberac is a session keyboardist with numerous credits, including The All-American Rejects, Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, Backstreet Boys, Chris Cornell, My Chemical Romance, Paradise Lost, Bowling For Soup, Eric Prydz and Pet Shop Boys. He has often worked with producer Trevor Horn including for Seal and Rod Stewart.

In recent years, he has worked with Avenged Sevenfold, Sum 41, Joe Cocker, Phil Collins, John Mayer, Front Line Assembly, and John Sykes

His father is session player Larry Muhoberac, who worked with Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Dean Martin, and Elvis Presley and others. His brother is Parrish Muhoberac, a prominent musician and producer.