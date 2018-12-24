Bell X1 is a musical group from County Kildare, Ireland. The group consists of Paul Noonan (lead vocals, guitar, percussion, keys), David Geraghty (guitar, vocals, keys, percussion, banjo, harmonica) and Dominic Phillips (bass, vocals).

In their native Ireland, Bell X1’s longevity, emotional resonance and headliner status has seen the group referred to as national treasures. Meanwhile, the band has generated a reasonable audience in the United States, UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, Mexico and the Middle East. In the US, their profile has grown on the back of regular touring, high-profile TV slots such as The Late Show with David Letterman and their music appearing in popular drama series such as Grey’s Anatomy and The OC.

Bell X1 are known for regular changes in sound from album to album, their range taking in alternative, indie, hard rock, post-punk, acoustic, lo-fi, folk rock, ballad, pop, synth-pop, new wave and electronica. They have been compared to The Blue Nile, Talking Heads, David Bowie, Radiohead, The Flaming Lips, Coldplay, U2, Animal Collective, Elbow and Talk Talk.