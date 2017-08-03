John HarrisonComposer, filmmaker
John Harrison
John Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
John Harrison is an American filmmaker, musician, and composer, best known for his collaborations with director George A. Romero and for writing-directing the miniseries adaptation of Dune.
