Deben BhattacharyaBorn 12 December 1921. Died 23 July 2001
Deben Bhattacharya
1921-12-12
Deben Bhattacharya Biography (Wikipedia)
Deben Bhattacharya (1921–2001) was a Bengali radio producer, record producer, ethnomusicologist, anthropologist, documentary filmmaker, photographer, translator, poet, writer, broadcaster, lecturer, and folk music consultant. He produced over 100 records, 23 films and published more than a dozen books in his lifetime and much of his work was carried out under the auspices of UNESCO.
Deben Bhattacharya Tracks
Ai Delbari Khamosh
Ai Delbari Khamosh
Ai Delbari Khamosh
Baul Song
Baul Song
Baul Song
Lori
Lori
Lori
