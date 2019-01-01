JAM8
JAM8 Biography (Wikipedia)
JAM8 is a musical platform founded by Indian music composer/director Pritam. After been in industry for almost 2 decade, Pritam came up with the idea of a platform as his responsibility, which allows upcoming musicians to have the facilities to nourish their talents, get work and flourish themselves to hold the future of bollywood music industry. Pritam himself with his whole team supervise this young talents and sometimes these young musicians are part of Pritam's musical projects.
