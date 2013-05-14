Sonny PhillipsBorn 7 December 1936
Sonny Phillips
1936-12-07
Sonny Phillips Biography
Sonny Phillips (born December 7, 1936) is an American jazz keyboardist. His primary instrument is electronic organ but he often played piano.
Bean Pie
