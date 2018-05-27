Thomas SelleBaroque composer. Born 23 March 1599. Died 2 July 1663
Thomas Selle
1599-03-23
Thomas Selle Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Selle (23 March 1599 – 2 July 1663) was a seventeenth-century German baroque composer.
Thomas Selle Tracks
Veni Sancti Spiritus
Die mit Tranen saen
