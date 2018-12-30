Cole SwindellBorn 30 June 1983
Cole Swindell
1983-06-30
Cole Swindell Biography (Wikipedia)
Colden Rainey Swindell (born June 30, 1983) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Swindell has written singles for Craig Campbell, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, and Luke Bryan, and has released three albums for Warner Bros. Records Nashville. He has released nine singles, of which seven have charted within the Top 5 of Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay.
Cole Swindell Tracks
Break Up In The End
Cole Swindell
Chillin'
Cole Swindell
Break Up In The End (Live at CMA Music Festival 2018)
Cole Swindell
All Of It
Cole Swindell
Reason to Drink
Cole Swindell
The One's Who Got Me Here
Cole Swindell
Outta My Head
Cole Swindell
Roller Coaster
Cole Swindell
You Should Be Here
Cole Swindell
Flatlliner, (feat. Dierks Bentley)
Cole Swindell
Chillin' It
Cole Swindell
In The Middle Of A Memory
Cole Swindell
Let Me See Ya Girl
Cole Swindell
Hey Y'All
Cole Swindell
Hope You Get Lonely Tonight
Cole Swindell
