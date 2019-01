Colden Rainey Swindell (born June 30, 1983) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Swindell has written singles for Craig Campbell, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, and Luke Bryan, and has released three albums for Warner Bros. Records Nashville. He has released nine singles, of which seven have charted within the Top 5 of Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay.

