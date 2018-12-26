Olga KernBorn 23 April 1975
Olga Kern
1975-04-23
Olga Kern Biography (Wikipedia)
Olga Vladimirovna Kern (Russian: Ольга Владимировна Керн; born Olga Pushechnikova, 23 April 1975) is a Russian-American classical pianist.
Olga Kern Tracks
The Musical Snuff Box, Op 32
Anatoly Konstantinovich Lyadov
The Musical Snuff Box, Op 32
The Musical Snuff Box, Op 32
Last played on
L'Arlésienne Suite No 1 (Minuet, transcribed for piano)
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne Suite No 1 (Minuet, transcribed for piano)
L'Arlésienne Suite No 1 (Minuet, transcribed for piano)
Last played on
The Musical Snuff Box, Op 32 (Valse-Plaisanterie)
Olga Kern
The Musical Snuff Box, Op 32 (Valse-Plaisanterie)
Flight of the Bumblebee transc for piano
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov & Olga Kern
Flight of the Bumblebee transc for piano
Flight of the Bumblebee transc for piano
Last played on
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Felix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer Night's Dream
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody No 2 in C sharp minor, Rachmaninov cadenza
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No 2 in C sharp minor, Rachmaninov cadenza
Hungarian Rhapsody No 2 in C sharp minor, Rachmaninov cadenza
Last played on
Prelude and fugue in G sharp minor Op.29 for piano (feat. Olga Kern)
Sergei Ivanovich Taneyev
Prelude and fugue in G sharp minor Op.29 for piano (feat. Olga Kern)
Prelude and fugue in G sharp minor Op.29 for piano (feat. Olga Kern)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-08T06:14:03
8
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
