Langham Research Centre is a group devoted to authentic performances of classic electronic music, and the creation of new music from their instrumentarium of vintage analogue devices. Founded in August 2003, they comprise the composers / producers Felix Carey, Iain Chambers, Philip Tagney, and Robert Worby. Their new music follows in the traditions of the Radiophonic Workshop, using reel-to-reel tape machines, sine wave oscillators and other vintage machinery abandoned by the BBC.

Radiophonic works include two editions of BBC Radio 3's Between The Ears: guest+host=ghost, featuring Peter Blegvad and Nick Cave; and Gateshead Multi-storey Carpark, featuring the infamous building from Get Carter.

Live performances include an authentic tape-only version of John Cage's Fontana Mix at Tate Modern; John Cage's Williams Mix at Jerwood Space; live soundtrack to The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari at Notting Hill Arts Club; Robert Worby's Trios for Sinewave Oscillator & John Cage's Radio Music and Imaginary Landscape at Tate Britain.