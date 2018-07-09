Tisha Michelle Campbell (born October 13, 1968) is an American actress, singer, and dancer. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and raised in New Jersey, She made her screen debut appearing in the 1986 rock musical comedy film Little Shop of Horrors, and later went to star on the short-lived NBC musical comedy drama Rags to Riches (1987 to 1988).

Campbell has appeared in films including School Daze (1988), Rooftops (1989), Another 48 Hrs. (1990), Boomerang (1992), and Sprung (1997). She received Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female nomination for her performance in the 1990 comedy film House Party, and later starred in its two sequels; House Party 2 (1991), and House Party 3 (1994).

On television, Campbell starred as Regina "Gina" Waters-Payne in the Fox comedy series Martin from 1992 to 1997 and as Janet "Jay" Marie Johnson-Kyle in the ABC comedy series My Wife and Kids (2001 to 2005), for which she received NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. She later had regular roles on Rita Rocks (Lifetime, 2008 to 2009), The Protector (Lifetime, 2011), and Dr. Ken (ABC, 2015 to 2017).