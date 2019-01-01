Albert Hammond Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Louis Hammond OBE (born 18 May 1944) is a Gibraltarian singer, songwriter, and record producer. A prolific songwriter, he collaborated most notably with the songwriters Mike Hazlewood, John Bettis, Diane Warren as well as Holly Knight, Carole Bayer Sager.
He wrote commercially successful singles for artists including Celine Dion, Joe Dolan, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Leo Sayer, Tina Turner, Glen Campbell, Julio Iglesias, Willie Nelson, and Bonnie Tyler, and bands Ace of Base, Air Supply, Blue Mink, Chicago, Heart, Living in a Box, The Carpenters, The Hollies, The Pipkins, Starship, and Westlife. Notable songs co-written by Hammond include "Make Me an Island" and "You're Such a Good Looking Woman" by Joe Dolan, "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" by Starship, "One Moment in Time" sung by Whitney Houston, "The Air That I Breathe", a hit for The Hollies, "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" a Julio Iglesias/Willie Nelson duet, and "When I Need You" by Leo Sayer. In 2015 he received the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection.
- Albert Hammond - It Never Rains in Southern Californiahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06vc76d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06vc76d.jpg2018-12-12T11:30:34.000ZAlbert talks about and performs It Never Rains in Southern Californiahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06vc704
Albert Hammond - It Never Rains in Southern California
- Albert Hammond - The Air That I Breathehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06vc741.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06vc741.jpg2018-12-12T11:29:50.000ZAlbert shares the story behind The Hollies recording his classic song and performs it livehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06vc6xl
Albert Hammond - The Air That I Breathe
- Ricky Ross in conversation with Albert Hammondhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d71mj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d71mj.jpg2017-08-29T20:00:00.000ZRicky Ross talks songwriting and singing with Albert Hammondhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d6w85
Ricky Ross in conversation with Albert Hammond
- Albert Hammond on Hal Davidhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bblvw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bblvw.jpg2017-08-02T10:58:57.000ZAlbert and Ricky Ross share their love and admiration for the late song-writerhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bblf7
Albert Hammond on Hal David
- Albert Hammond - It Never Rains in Southern Californiahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bbjyt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bbjyt.jpg2017-08-02T10:41:18.000ZAlbert talks about and performs It Never Rains in Southern Californiahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bbj8p
Albert Hammond - It Never Rains in Southern California
- Albert Hammond - The Air That I Breathehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bbfcc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bbfcc.jpg2017-08-02T09:48:44.000ZAlbert shares the story behind The Hollies recording his classic song and performs it livehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bbfb5
Albert Hammond - The Air That I Breathe
- Albert Hammond - When I Need You (Spanish version)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bbmc5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bbmc5.jpg2017-08-02T09:36:30.000ZAlbert Hammond performs When I Need You in Spanishhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bbdnf
Albert Hammond - When I Need You (Spanish version)
- Albert Hammond on duetting with his 8 year old self!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053wdbg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053wdbg.jpg2017-05-24T17:48:00.000ZAlbert Hammond tells Simon about reworking his first recording into a duet with himself.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053w5cy
Albert Hammond on duetting with his 8 year old self!
- Albert Hammond - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030487y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030487y.jpg2015-08-23T16:15:00.000ZAlbert Hammondhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0304886
Albert Hammond - My 70s
- Albert Hammond joins Jools and the ganghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015c4bs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015c4bs.jpg2013-02-20T16:40:00.000ZAlbert Hammond joins Jools and the gang in the studio to talk about his career in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015c4d3
Albert Hammond joins Jools and the gang
Albert Hammond Tracks
Sort by