Acceptance is an American rock band from Seattle, Washington, formed in 1998. They released their first EP, Lost for Words, in 2000, followed by Black Lines to Battlefields in 2003 (this EP was also re-released with live bonus tracks). Their debut album, Phantoms, was released in 2005.

On January 26, 2015, it was announced that Acceptance had reunited. They released their first song in over ten years called "Take You Away" on May 8, 2015. A second studio album, titled Colliding by Design, was released on February 24, 2017.