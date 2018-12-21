AcceptanceFormed 1998
Acceptance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/364e1151-40f0-476d-a437-8fc6427262e8
Acceptance Biography (Wikipedia)
Acceptance is an American rock band from Seattle, Washington, formed in 1998. They released their first EP, Lost for Words, in 2000, followed by Black Lines to Battlefields in 2003 (this EP was also re-released with live bonus tracks). Their debut album, Phantoms, was released in 2005.
On January 26, 2015, it was announced that Acceptance had reunited. They released their first song in over ten years called "Take You Away" on May 8, 2015. A second studio album, titled Colliding by Design, was released on February 24, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Acceptance Tracks
Sort by
So This Is Christmas
Acceptance
So This Is Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So This Is Christmas
Last played on
Haunted
Acceptance
Haunted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haunted
Last played on
Acceptance Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist