Lemn Sissay
1967-05-21
Lemn Sissay Biography (Wikipedia)
Lemn Sissay MBE (born 21 May 1967) is a British author and broadcaster. He has written a number of books and plays.
Lemn Sissay Performances & Interviews
Baaba Maal duets with poet Lemn Sissay in War and Peace
2016-08-01
Senegalese superstar Baaba Maal at WOMAD 2016.
Baaba Maal duets with poet Lemn Sissay in War and Peace
Lemn Sissay: How I Knew I was A Poet
2013-10-12
Lemn Sissay delivers an epiphany on poetry and how poetry chooses you.
Lemn Sissay: How I Knew I was A Poet
Lemn Sissay Tracks
Night Ferry (Proms 2016)
Anna Clyne
Anna Clyne
Night Ferry (Proms 2016)
Night Ferry (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Stoned on the War (the Poem)
Lemn Sissay
Lemn Sissay
Stoned on the War (the Poem)
Stoned on the War (the Poem)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 12: Ten Pieces II
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-24T06:32:23
24
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 12: Ten Pieces II
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 10: Ten Pieces II
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-23T06:32:23
23
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 10: Ten Pieces II
Royal Albert Hall
Authors Live: Poetry Slam
BBC Pacific Quay
2012-11-29T06:32:23
29
Nov
2012
Authors Live: Poetry Slam
BBC Pacific Quay
