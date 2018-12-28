Radric Delantic Davis (born February 12, 1980), known professionally as Gucci Mane, is an American rapper. He is known for helping to pioneer the hip hop subgenre of trap music alongside fellow Atlanta-based rappers T.I. and Young Jeezy. In 2005, Gucci Mane debuted with Trap House, followed by his second and third albums, Hard to Kill and Trap-A-Thon in 2006. His fourth album, Back to the Trap House, was released in 2007.

In 2009, Gucci Mane released his sixth studio album, The State vs. Radric Davis, his first gold-certified album. Following time spent in prison between 2014 and 2016, he re-emerged with several new retail projects, including Everybody Looking (2016), which was released to critical praise. His 2016 collaboration with Rae Sremmurd, titled "Black Beatles", provided Gucci Mane with his first number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Evil Genius is his latest album, and was released on December 7, 2018.

Gucci Mane has released 12 studio albums and over 70 mixtapes. In 2007, he founded his own label, 1017 Records. He has worked with artists such as Drake, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey and Marilyn Manson.