Leó WeinerBorn 16 April 1885. Died 13 September 1960
Leó Weiner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1885-04-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/364944aa-abf5-4220-b1b3-089080630a49
Leó Weiner Biography (Wikipedia)
Leó Weiner (16 April 1885 – 13 September 1960), was one of the leading Hungarian music educators of the first half of the twentieth century, and a composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leó Weiner Tracks
Sort by
Divertimento no 1 Op 20
Leó Weiner
Divertimento no 1 Op 20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532jk.jpglink
Divertimento no 1 Op 20
Last played on
Serenade for small orchestra in F minor op 3
Leó Weiner
Serenade for small orchestra in F minor op 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql9dw.jpglink
Serenade for small orchestra in F minor op 3
Last played on
Serenade for small orchestra in F minor (Op.3) (1906)
Leó Weiner
Serenade for small orchestra in F minor (Op.3) (1906)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serenade for small orchestra in F minor (Op.3) (1906)
Orchestra
Last played on
Hungarian Folk Dance Suite, Op 18 (4th mvt)
Leó Weiner
Hungarian Folk Dance Suite, Op 18 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzb6.jpglink
Hungarian Folk Dance Suite, Op 18 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Ballad for viola and orchestra, Op 28
Leó Weiner
Ballad for viola and orchestra, Op 28
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballad for viola and orchestra, Op 28
Performer
Last played on
Divertimento No 4, Op 38
Leó Weiner
Divertimento No 4, Op 38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532jk.jpglink
Divertimento No 4, Op 38
Last played on
Szekely Barndance ('Csurdongolo') - from Ket Tetel
Leó Weiner
Szekely Barndance ('Csurdongolo') - from Ket Tetel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255y8m.jpglink
Szekely Barndance ('Csurdongolo') - from Ket Tetel
Last played on
Fairy Dance (Csongor and Tunde Suite)
Leó Weiner
Fairy Dance (Csongor and Tunde Suite)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fairy Dance (Csongor and Tunde Suite)
Conductor
Last played on
Divertimento no.2 (Op.24) in A minor
Leó Weiner
Divertimento no.2 (Op.24) in A minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Divertimento no.2 (Op.24) in A minor
Last played on
Fox Dance from Divertimento No.1, Op.20
Leó Weiner
Fox Dance from Divertimento No.1, Op.20
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fox Dance from Divertimento No.1, Op.20
Ensemble
Last played on
Hungarian Dance from divertimento for strings op20
Leó Weiner
Hungarian Dance from divertimento for strings op20
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungarian Dance from divertimento for strings op20
Performer
Last played on
Fox Dance (from Divertimento No.1)
Leó Weiner
Fox Dance (from Divertimento No.1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fox Dance (from Divertimento No.1)
Last played on
Divertimento No.1
Leó Weiner
Divertimento No.1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Divertimento No.1
Last played on
Barn Dance
Leó Weiner
Barn Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barn Dance
Performer
Last played on
Hungarian Folk Dance suite: Presto
Leó Weiner
Hungarian Folk Dance suite: Presto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungarian Folk Dance suite: Presto
Performer
Last played on
Barn Dance (2 Hungarian Dances for clarinet and piano)
Emma Johnson
Barn Dance (2 Hungarian Dances for clarinet and piano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf0r7.jpglink
Barn Dance (2 Hungarian Dances for clarinet and piano)
Last played on
Folk Dance Suite op.18 - Presto final movement
Leó Weiner
Folk Dance Suite op.18 - Presto final movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fairy Dance from Csongor and Tunde Suite (third movement)
Leó Weiner
Fairy Dance from Csongor and Tunde Suite (third movement)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prince Csongor and the Kobolde, Op. 10: Introduction and Scherzo
Leó Weiner
Prince Csongor and the Kobolde, Op. 10: Introduction and Scherzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungarian Folkdance Suite, Op.18 – Finale
Leó Weiner
Hungarian Folkdance Suite, Op.18 – Finale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnival, Op.5
Leó Weiner
Carnival, Op.5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnival, Op.5
Last played on
Three Hungarian folk dances
Leó Weiner
Three Hungarian folk dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Hungarian folk dances
Last played on
Leó Weiner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist