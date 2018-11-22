Godspeed You! Black EmperorFormed 1994
Godspeed You! Black Emperor is a Canadian experimental music collective which originated in Montreal, Quebec in 1994. The group releases recordings through Constellation, an independent record label also located in Montreal. After the release of their debut album in 1997, the group toured regularly from 1998 to 2002. In 2003, the band announced an indefinite hiatus in order for members to pursue other musical interests. In the intervening period, the group was occasionally rumored to have broken up, but finally reconvened for a tour which began in late 2010. Since reforming, they have released three more albums, the most recent being Luciferian Towers in September 2017.
The band has gained a dedicated cult following and remains very influential in the post-rock genre. In September 2013, Allelujah! Don't Bend! Ascend! won the 2013 Polaris Music Prize.
The band is also known for their song "East Hastings" from the 1997 album F♯ A♯ ∞, which was used in the film 28 Days Later in an edited version. "East Hastings" does not appear on the 28 Days Later: The Soundtrack Album because the rights to the song could not be obtained.
Bosses Hang Part I
Bosses Hang (Part 1)
Famine
Bosses hang Pt.1
Motherf***er=Redeemer (Cont.)
Their Helicopters' Sing
Dead Flag Blues
Made Of Light
Peasantry, or 'Light! Inside of Light!
Moya
Asunder, Sweet
Providence
We Drift Like Worried Fire
Lift Yr Skinny Fists…
09-15-00 (Cont.)
Hung Over As The Queen (Pt 2)
The Dead Flag Blues (intro)
