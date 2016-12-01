J Roddy Walston and The BusinessFormed 2002
J Roddy Walston and The Business
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36458f44-792b-4d12-a41d-84208036d315
Biography (Wikipedia)
J. Roddy Walston and the Business is an American rock band based in Richmond, Virginia. The band was formed in 2002 in Cleveland, Tennessee by J. Roddy Walston (vocals/piano/guitar). The Business now consists of Billy Gordon (lead guitar/vocals), Logan Davis (bass/vocals) and Steve Colmus (drums). The band is known for their energetic live shows and Walston's pounding style of playing the piano.
Tracks
Same Days
J Roddy Walston and The Business
Same Days
Same Days
Take it as it Comes
J Roddy Walston and The Business
Take it as it Comes
Take it as it Comes
Tear Jerk
J Roddy Walston and The Business
Tear Jerk
Tear Jerk
Heavy Bells
J Roddy Walston and The Business
Heavy Bells
Heavy Bells
brave man's death
J Roddy Walston and The Business
brave man's death
brave man's death
