J. Roddy Walston and the Business is an American rock band based in Richmond, Virginia. The band was formed in 2002 in Cleveland, Tennessee by J. Roddy Walston (vocals/piano/guitar). The Business now consists of Billy Gordon (lead guitar/vocals), Logan Davis (bass/vocals) and Steve Colmus (drums). The band is known for their energetic live shows and Walston's pounding style of playing the piano.