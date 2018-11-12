Dave MacIsaacBorn 1955
Dave MacIsaac
1955
Dave MacIsaac Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave MacIsaac (born 1955) is a Canadian musician from Nova Scotia who plays the fiddle and guitar, specialising in the Celtic music style. He has two children, a daughter Mary Clare and a son named Angus.
Dave MacIsaac Tracks
Cawdon Fair / Mairi Alasdair Raonuill Reel / Miss Charlotte Alston Stewart's Reel
Dave MacIsaac
Cawdon Fair / Mairi Alasdair Raonuill Reel / Miss Charlotte Alston Stewart's Reel
Mrs Garden Of Troup /Earl Of Home/Mary MacDonald's/Mr Bernard/Miss Scott Of Usan
Dave MacIsaac
Mrs Garden Of Troup /Earl Of Home/Mary MacDonald's/Mr Bernard/Miss Scott Of Usan
CAWDOR FAIR STRATHSPEY/MARY MACDONALD'S(MAIRI ALASDAIR RAONUILL) REEL/MISS CHAR
Dave MacIsaac
CAWDOR FAIR STRATHSPEY/MARY MACDONALD'S(MAIRI ALASDAIR RAONUILL) REEL/MISS CHAR
Jean Mauchline / Fairview Cottage / Major John MacLennan
Dave MacIsaac
Jean Mauchline / Fairview Cottage / Major John MacLennan
Cawdor Fair Strathspey/Mary Macdonald's(Mairi Alasdair Raonuill) Reel/Miss Char
Dave MacIsaac
Cawdor Fair Strathspey/Mary Macdonald's(Mairi Alasdair Raonuill) Reel/Miss Char
Mrs MacDonald Grant
Dave MacIsaac
Mrs MacDonald Grant
Mrs MacDonald Grant
Last played on
lord lovat's welcome
Dave MacIsaac
lord lovat's welcome
lord lovat's welcome
Last played on
King George V's Welcome
Dave MacIsaac
King George V's Welcome
King George V's Welcome
Last played on
Green Mountain Boys
Dave MacIsaac
Green Mountain Boys
Green Mountain Boys
Last played on
