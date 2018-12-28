Kabaka Pyramid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02stqwp.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/364162c7-09be-4462-b3c9-2f410b23605d
Kabaka Pyramid Performances & Interviews
- Kabaka Pyramid - Mobb Deep Freestyle for Seani B (Prodigy Tribute)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0573h9y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0573h9y.jpg2017-06-22T22:59:00.000ZKabaka Pyramid honours the late and great Prodigy with a freestyle over an array of Mobb Deep records.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0573gkg
Kabaka Pyramid - Mobb Deep Freestyle for Seani B (Prodigy Tribute)
- Kabaka Pyramid's Hip Hop jukeboxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02stqwp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02stqwp.jpg2017-04-22T11:44:00.000ZToddla calls up Kabaka at Tuff Gong studios to introduce his favourite tracks.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050tlq2
Kabaka Pyramid's Hip Hop jukebox
- Protoje and Kabaka Pyramid chat with David Rodiganhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qmv54.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qmv54.jpg2014-01-27T15:27:00.000ZDavid Rodigan interviews Protoje and Kabaka Pyramid.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qmv6s
Protoje and Kabaka Pyramid chat with David Rodigan
Kabaka Pyramid Tracks
Sort by
Hold Up Your Arms
Capleton
Hold Up Your Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0b6.jpglink
Hold Up Your Arms
Last played on
Make Way (feat. Pressure Busspipe)
Kabaka Pyramid
Make Way (feat. Pressure Busspipe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Make Way (feat. Pressure Busspipe)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Everywhere I Go (feat. Protoje)
Kabaka Pyramid
Everywhere I Go (feat. Protoje)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Everywhere I Go (feat. Protoje)
Last played on
Kontraband
Kontraband
Last played on
No Fenke Fenke (feat. Kabaka Pyramid & Shanique Marie)
Yaadcore
No Fenke Fenke (feat. Kabaka Pyramid & Shanique Marie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
No Fenke Fenke (feat. Kabaka Pyramid & Shanique Marie)
Performer
Last played on
Borders (feat. Stonebwoy)
Kabaka Pyramid
Borders (feat. Stonebwoy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Borders (feat. Stonebwoy)
Last played on
Kaught Up
Kabaka Pyramid
Kaught Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Kaught Up
Last played on
Reggae Music
Kabaka Pyramid
Reggae Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Reggae Music
Last played on
Everywhere I Go (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018) (feat. Protoje)
Kabaka Pyramid
Everywhere I Go (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018) (feat. Protoje)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Everywhere I Go (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018) (feat. Protoje)
Last played on
Change (feat. Kabaka Pyramid & Spragga Benz)
Stonebwoy
Change (feat. Kabaka Pyramid & Spragga Benz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4vjq.jpglink
Change (feat. Kabaka Pyramid & Spragga Benz)
Last played on
Reggae Music (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
Kabaka Pyramid
Reggae Music (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
As The Keys Play (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
Kabaka Pyramid
As The Keys Play (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Make Way (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
Kabaka Pyramid
Make Way (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Make Way (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
Natural Woman (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
Kabaka Pyramid
Natural Woman (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Lyrics Deity (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
Kabaka Pyramid
Lyrics Deity (1Xtra Session, 14 mon 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Everywhere I Go (Live from Tuff Gong, Jamaica)
Kabaka Pyramid
Everywhere I Go (Live from Tuff Gong, Jamaica)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
Everywhere I Go (Live from Tuff Gong, Jamaica)
Last played on
Kontraband
Kontraband
Performer
Last played on
My Time
Kabaka Pyramid
My Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqwp.jpglink
My Time
Last played on
Kontraband
Kontraband
Last played on
No Fenke
Shanique Marie
No Fenke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045f5cq.jpglink
No Fenke
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kabaka Pyramid
Kabaka Pyramid Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Chronixx Plays Lyrical Translation
-
Mistajam & Protoje at Tuff Gong Studios, Jamaica!
-
MistaJam interviews Chronixx in Jamaica
-
Protoje picks his favourite MCs
-
Fire In The Booth - Protoje
-
Chronixx & Friends - #SixtyMinutesLive feat. Maverick Sabre, Little Simz, Luciano and more
-
Protoje - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Protoje Interview May 2016
-
Protoje - Interview
-
Protoje and Kabaka Pyramid chat with David Rodigan
Back to artist