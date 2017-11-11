Siegfried JerusalemBorn 17 April 1940
Siegfried Jerusalem
1940-04-17
Siegfried Jerusalem Biography (Wikipedia)
Siegfried Jerusalem (born 17 April 1940) is a German operatic tenor. Closely identified with the heldentenor roles of Wagner, he has performed Siegfried, Siegmund, Lohengrin, Parsifal, and Tristan to wide acclaim. Since the 1990s, he has focused on lieder, particularly those by Strauss, Mahler and Schumann.
Symphony No. 9 Choral; final section
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 9 Choral; final section
Symphony No. 9 Choral; final section
Choir
Siegfried (Act 2, Sc 2: extract)
Richard Wagner
Siegfried (Act 2, Sc 2: extract)
Siegfried (Act 2, Sc 2: extract)
Mein lieber Schwan (Lohengrin)
Richard Wagner
Mein lieber Schwan (Lohengrin)
Mein lieber Schwan (Lohengrin)
Gotterdammerung [Part 4 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung [Part 4 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Gotterdammerung [Part 4 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 62
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehwzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1988-09-11T06:12:04
11
Sep
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6fzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1982-09-10T06:12:04
10
Sep
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
