Big Time SarahBorn 31 January 1953. Died 13 June 2015
Big Time Sarah Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Streeter (January 31, 1953 – June 13, 2015), better known by her stage name Big Time Sarah, was an American blues singer.
