SQÜRLFormed 2009
SQÜRL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36359ea7-d7d0-40f3-bff1-9acacbd0bb5c
SQÜRL Tracks
Sort by
Sola Gratia (Part 1)
SQÜRL
Sola Gratia (Part 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sola Gratia (Part 1)
Last played on
Funnel of Love (feat. Madeline Follin)
SQÜRL
Funnel of Love (feat. Madeline Follin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnks.jpglink
Funnel of Love (feat. Madeline Follin)
Last played on
Faces in The Crowd
SQÜRL
Faces in The Crowd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faces in The Crowd
Last played on
Pink Dust
SQÜRL
Pink Dust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink Dust
Last played on
Back to artist