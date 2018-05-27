Leah ZegerViolinist and vocalist - classical musician. Born 15 July 1983
Leah Zeger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3633e6c0-c6e1-4f46-9f6d-57a2ee3c7209
Leah Zeger Tracks
Sort by
The Man I Love
Leah Zeger
The Man I Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man I Love
Last played on
Leah Zeger Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Michael Bublé - Such A Night with Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
-
Bublé at the BBC: Michael gets a new face and goes undercover
-
Bublé at the BBC: Trailer
-
Michael Bublé: "The best bit was the scariest thing I've ever done..."
-
Michael Bublé on Fatherhood: "I didn't know how much energy it truly took..."
-
Wynton teaches Nicky to groove
-
Michael Buble chats to Steve Wright
Back to artist