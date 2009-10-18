Tinkerbells FairydustFormed 1967. Disbanded 1969
Tinkerbells Fairydust
1967
Tinkerbells Fairydust Biography
Tinkerbells Fairydust was a British pop group in the late 1960s, who hailed from east London. They recorded three singles and one album for the Decca label.
Tinkerbells Fairydust Tracks
Margory
Tinkerbells Fairydust
Margory
Margory
Last played on
Sheila's Back In Town
Tinkerbells Fairydust
Sheila's Back In Town
Sheila's Back In Town
Last played on
marjorine
Tinkerbells Fairydust
marjorine
marjorine
Last played on
