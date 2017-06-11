Boudleaux BryantBorn 13 February 1920. Died 26 June 1987
Boudleaux Bryant
1920-02-13
All I Have To Do Is Dream
Bye Bye Love
The Everly Brothers
I can hear Kentucky calling me
Boudleaux Bryant
