WestworldLate 80s UK pop/post-punk band. Formed 1986. Disbanded 1992
Westworld
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/362ff9b4-2e00-4985-a3c3-068571d8ff50
Westworld Biography (Wikipedia)
Westworld was a British pop rock/rockabilly band of the late 1980s, best known for its 1987 UK Top 20 hit single, "Sonic Boom Boy".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Westworld Tracks
Sort by
Sonic Boom Boy
Westworld
Sonic Boom Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonic Boom Boy
Last played on
The Slam (Gerd Jansen Dub Siren Beats edit)
Westworld
The Slam (Gerd Jansen Dub Siren Beats edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Slam (Gerd Janson Edit)
Westworld
The Slam (Gerd Janson Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktth5.jpglink
The Slam (Gerd Janson Edit)
Last played on
The Slam (Gerd Janson Edit)
Westworld
The Slam (Gerd Janson Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Slam (Gerd Janson Edit)
Last played on
Dreamworld (Gerd Janson Remix)
Westworld
Dreamworld (Gerd Janson Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktth5.jpglink
Dreamworld (Gerd Janson Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
15
Jun
2019
Westworld, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Big Country, Shalamar, The Blow Monkeys, Musical Youth, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Real Thing, The Belle Stars, Belouis Some, The Skids, Jason Donovan, Captain Sensible, The Bluebells, Owen Paul, Black Lace and Andy Bell Erasure
Unknown venue, Edinburgh, UK
Westworld Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist