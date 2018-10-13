The Fedz
2016-07-01
The Fedz Performances & Interviews
Afrobeats star D'Banj & The Fedz on BBC Radio 1Xtra
2017-08-18
New music, jokes and banter with Nigerian afrobeats artist D'Banj & The Fedz
Afrobeats star D'Banj & The Fedz on BBC Radio 1Xtra
My First Bars: The Fedz
2016-12-17
The Transatlantic collective reflect on their first lyrics and their parents' influence.
My First Bars: The Fedz
What's so special about the UK sound?
2016-12-15
In what's been a huge year for the UK music scene we sat down with some of our Hot For 2017 acts to discuss what makes British music unique and so attractive to the likes of Drake
What’s so special about the UK sound?
1Xtra's Hot For 2017
2016-12-14
10 UK artists tipped for big things in the year ahead - compiled by 1Xtra DJs and staff.
1Xtra's Hot For 2017
The Fedz Tracks
Comment Ça Va (feat. The Fedz)
D’banj
Comment Ça Va (feat. The Fedz)
Comment Ça Va (feat. The Fedz)
The Traveller
The Fedz
The Traveller
The Traveller
