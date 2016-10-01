Sue LyonBorn 10 July 1946
Sue Lyon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/362f62b3-8ebc-40be-9310-04ef354596bd
Sue Lyon Biography (Wikipedia)
Suellyn Lyon (born July 10, 1946) is a former American actress best known for her performance in Lolita (1962), for which she earned a Golden Globe Award, as well as The Night of the Iguana (1964), The Flim-Flam Man (1967), and Evel Knievel (1971).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sue Lyon Tracks
Sort by
Lolita (1962) "Lolita Ya Ya"
Nelson Riddle
Lolita (1962) "Lolita Ya Ya"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg4b.jpglink
Lolita (1962) "Lolita Ya Ya"
Last played on
Turn Of The Moon
Sue Lyon
Turn Of The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Of The Moon
Last played on
Sue Lyon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist