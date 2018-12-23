Douglas GamleyBorn 24 September 1924. Died 5 February 1998
Douglas Gamley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1924-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/362ef4bf-9418-4247-9e27-21b637050670
Douglas Gamley Biography (Wikipedia)
John Douglas Gamley (13 September 1924 – 5 February 1998), generally known as Douglas Gamley, was an Australian composer, who worked on orchestral arrangements and on local, British and American films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Douglas Gamley Tracks
Sort by
O Holy Night
Adolphe Adam
O Holy Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfn.jpglink
O Holy Night
Last played on
La danza (Soirées musicales)
Gioachino Rossini
La danza (Soirées musicales)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La danza (Soirées musicales)
Last played on
Lights Of Home
Douglas Gamley
Lights Of Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lights Of Home
Last played on
Tron (1982): The Creation of Tron / Water, Music and Tronaction
Wendy Carlos
Tron (1982): The Creation of Tron / Water, Music and Tronaction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqx.jpglink
Tron (1982): The Creation of Tron / Water, Music and Tronaction
Performer
Choir
Last played on
The Twelve days of Christmas
Trad.
The Twelve days of Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc0z.jpglink
The Twelve days of Christmas
Last played on
December: Christmas (The Seasons, Op 37b)
London Symphony Orchestra, Пётр Ильич Чайковский, Richard Bonynge & Douglas Gamley
December: Christmas (The Seasons, Op 37b)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
December: Christmas (The Seasons, Op 37b)
Composer
Last played on
Summertime (from Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Summertime (from Porgy and Bess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Summertime (from Porgy and Bess)
Orchestra
Last played on
Nuns' Chorus arr Gamley (Casanova)
Johann Strauss II
Nuns' Chorus arr Gamley (Casanova)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Nuns' Chorus arr Gamley (Casanova)
Choir
Last played on
Ave Maria, D839, 'Ellens Gesang III'
Franz Schubert
Ave Maria, D839, 'Ellens Gesang III'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Ave Maria, D839, 'Ellens Gesang III'
Last played on
Moto perpetuo
Ottokar Nováček
Moto perpetuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moto perpetuo
Last played on
Good King Wenceslas
Trad., Douglas Gamley, Richard Bonynge, Philharmonia Orchestra & Joan Sutherland
Good King Wenceslas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v8r.jpglink
Good King Wenceslas
Composer
Last played on
Moto perpetuo (feat. Ottokar Nováček & Douglas Gamley)
Sinfonia of London
Moto perpetuo (feat. Ottokar Nováček & Douglas Gamley)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moto perpetuo (feat. Ottokar Nováček & Douglas Gamley)
Last played on
Genevieve Waltz
Unnamed orchestra, Larry Adler & Douglas Gamley
Genevieve Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Genevieve Waltz
Performer
Last played on
Good King Wenceslas (feat. Douglas Gamley, Richard Bonynge, Philharmonia Orchestra, Valda Aveling, The Ambrosian Singers & Patricia Clark)
Joan Sutherland
Good King Wenceslas (feat. Douglas Gamley, Richard Bonynge, Philharmonia Orchestra, Valda Aveling, The Ambrosian Singers & Patricia Clark)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc0z.jpglink
Good King Wenceslas (feat. Douglas Gamley, Richard Bonynge, Philharmonia Orchestra, Valda Aveling, The Ambrosian Singers & Patricia Clark)
Last played on
Douglas Gamley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist