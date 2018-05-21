Afrika Baby BamNathaniel Hall. Born 22 May 1970
Afrika Baby Bam
Afrika Baby Bam Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathaniel Hall, better known by his stage name Afrika Baby Bam, is an American hip hop artist, born in Brooklyn, New York, and was part of the hip-hop group the Jungle Brothers. He was named in honor of Afrika Bambaataa. He is also known as Afrika, Baby Bam, and most recently B.A.M. He now travels the world as a nomad.
Afrika Baby Bam Tracks
Hither Green (6 Music Session, 21 May 2018) (feat. Afrika Baby Bam & Joel Culpepper)
DJ Yoda
The Music Saves Me (feat. Afrika Baby Bam)
Ali B
Goin' In (CLEAN EDIT)
Polyversal Souls
Going In
Polyversal Souls
