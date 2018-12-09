Matthew WardCCM singer, member of 2nd Chapter of Acts. Born 15 February 1958
Matthew Ward
1958-02-15
Matthew Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Ward (born February 15, 1958) is one of the pioneers of the Jesus music genre, later to be called contemporary Christian music. He is best known as a member of the trio 2nd Chapter of Acts, in which he sang and performed with his sisters Annie Herring and Nellie (Ward) Greisen. During his musical career with the 2nd Chapter of Acts from 1973 to 1988, he also recorded solo albums.
