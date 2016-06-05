Talis Kimberley is a British folk singer/songwriter, activist, and political figure based in Wiltshire, England. Her songs are narrative in nature and feature a mixture of mythology, green issues and everyday life approached from unexpected angles among other things. She performs as a solo artist or with her floating band (formerly 'Mythical Beasts' ), and is managed by Marchwood Media. She has been an active contributor to the Occupy movement, and was the parliamentary candidate for the Green Party for the South Swindon constituency, winning 1,757 votes in 2015.