Talis Kimberley
Talis Kimberley Biography (Wikipedia)
Talis Kimberley is a British folk singer/songwriter, activist, and political figure based in Wiltshire, England. Her songs are narrative in nature and feature a mixture of mythology, green issues and everyday life approached from unexpected angles among other things. She performs as a solo artist or with her floating band (formerly 'Mythical Beasts' ), and is managed by Marchwood Media. She has been an active contributor to the Occupy movement, and was the parliamentary candidate for the Green Party for the South Swindon constituency, winning 1,757 votes in 2015.
Talis Kimberley Tracks
Green Again
Green Again
Corn Jenny
Corn Jenny
Queen of Spindles
Queen of Spindles
When I Was a Mermaid
When I Was a Mermaid
Blackthorn Winter
Blackthorn Winter
Worlds End
Worlds End
Cassandra
Cassandra
