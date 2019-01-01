London Boys were a German-based English dance-pop duo composed of Edem Ephraim (born 1 July 1959 in London, England – 21 January 1996) and Dennis Fuller (born 19 June 1959 in Jamaica – 21 January 1996). They are best remembered for the UK Top 5 hits "Requiem" and "London Nights".

The duo lost their lives when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a drunk-driver in the Eastern Alps, Austria, on 21 January 1996. Ephraim's wife was also killed in the accident, leaving their three-year-old son without parents and leaving Fuller's 10-year-old daughter without a father.