London BoysEdem Ephraim and Dennis Fuller. Formed 1986
London Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05qrrdf.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/362a3ab7-829e-4425-a90f-344aac0d38a3
London Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
London Boys were a German-based English dance-pop duo composed of Edem Ephraim (born 1 July 1959 in London, England – 21 January 1996) and Dennis Fuller (born 19 June 1959 in Jamaica – 21 January 1996). They are best remembered for the UK Top 5 hits "Requiem" and "London Nights".
The duo lost their lives when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a drunk-driver in the Eastern Alps, Austria, on 21 January 1996. Ephraim's wife was also killed in the accident, leaving their three-year-old son without parents and leaving Fuller's 10-year-old daughter without a father.
London Boys Tracks
London Nights
London Boys
London Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrrfg.jpglink
London Nights
Last played on
My Love
London Boys
My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrrfg.jpglink
My Love
Last played on
Requiem
London Boys
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrrfg.jpglink
Requiem
Last played on
I'm Gonna Give My Heart
London Boys
I'm Gonna Give My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrrfg.jpglink
Harlem Desire
London Boys
Harlem Desire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrrfg.jpglink
Harlem Desire
Last played on
Gospel Train to London
London Boys
Gospel Train to London
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrrfg.jpglink
Gospel Train to London
Last played on
Requiem (Hamburg Edit)
London Boys
Requiem (Hamburg Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrrfg.jpglink
Requiem (Hamburg Edit)
Last played on
