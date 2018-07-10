John FlansburghBorn 6 May 1963
John Flansburgh
1963-05-06
John Conant Flansburgh (born May 6, 1960) is an American musician. He is half of the long-standing Brooklyn, New York-based alternative rock duo They Might Be Giants, for which he writes, sings, and plays rhythm guitar.
Commonly referred to by the nicknames Flans or Flansy, he is married to musician Robin Goldwasser, with whom he occasionally performs.
