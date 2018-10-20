Lasgo were a Belgian electronic music group. The group formed in 1999 and is composed of Jelle Van Dael as the vocalist, (after Evi Goffin left in 2008) and Peter Luts and Jef Martens as record producers (the latter replaced founding member Dave McCullen). Peter Luts confirmed on Belgian radio in 2008 that Evi Goffin was not returning to the band, after choosing to become a full-time mother. Luts announced around the same time that he was looking for a new vocalist for the band. Together with Belgian TV station JIMtv, he organized a televised search (in similar fashion to talent shows like Idols) for a new vocalist, that came to pick Van Dael as the singer.

Throughout their career, Lasgo have sold more than five million of their albums Some Things and Far Away, and the singles from those albums.