Andy MacPherson
Andy MacPherson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3618cecd-0c7d-4573-8155-a962a1c1fcdf
Andy MacPherson Tracks
Sort by
I Can't Give You Anything But Love/Broadway Melody/Broadway Rhythm
Andy MacPherson
I Can't Give You Anything But Love/Broadway Melody/Broadway Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yours
Andy MacPherson
Yours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yours
Sand In My Shoes
Andy MacPherson
Sand In My Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sand In My Shoes
I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire
Andy MacPherson
I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Merry Widow
Andy MacPherson
The Merry Widow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Merry Widow
Last played on
A Little Rain Must Fall
Andy MacPherson
A Little Rain Must Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Rain Must Fall
The Gaucho Serenade
Andy MacPherson
The Gaucho Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gaucho Serenade
Seventeen Candles
Andy MacPherson
Seventeen Candles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seventeen Candles
I Don't Want to Set The World On Fire / Sand In My Shoes / Yours
Andy MacPherson
I Don't Want to Set The World On Fire / Sand In My Shoes / Yours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Play To You
Andy MacPherson
I'll Play To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Play To You
Last played on
We'll meet again
Andy MacPherson
We'll meet again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll meet again
Last played on
Say A Little Prayer For Me
Andy MacPherson
Say A Little Prayer For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say A Little Prayer For Me
Last played on
Back to artist