BrassyFormed 1994. Disbanded 2003
Brassy
1994
Brassy Biography (Wikipedia)
Brassy were an English rock/hip hop band, formed in 1994 in Manchester by American singer Muffin Spencer, younger sister of Jon Spencer (of Jon Spencer Blues Explosion). The band split up in 2003 after releasing 2 studio albums.
Brassy Tracks
Some D
Brassy
Play Some D
Play Some D
Last played on
Work It Out
Brassy
Work It Out
Work It Out
Last played on
Boomtown
Brassy
Boomtown
Boomtown
Last played on
Uncle John's Corn Cob Pipe (BBC INTRODUCING at the Manchester Jazz Festival)
Brassy
Uncle John's Corn Cob Pipe (BBC INTRODUCING at the Manchester Jazz Festival)
Flow Free
Brassy
Flow Free
Flow Free
Last played on
Toga
Brassy
Toga
Toga
Last played on
Uncle Jonathan's Corn Cob Pipe (Live at Manchester Jazz Festival 2014)
Brassy
Uncle Jonathan's Corn Cob Pipe (Live at Manchester Jazz Festival 2014)
Loch Lomond
Brassy
Loch Lomond
Loch Lomond
Last played on
