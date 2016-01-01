The BarberettesKorean. Formed 2012
The Barberettes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3614e11e-2e4e-4a59-b696-1f811eb17627
The Barberettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Barberettes (Hangul: 바버렛츠) is a South Korean retro, doo-wop female group that debuted in 2014 as a trio, and is based in Seoul. With their covers and original music, they reproduce the sound of the 50s-60s music, and are referred to as a time slip girl group who travel back to the times of barbershop music and harmonizing girl groups. The group is composed of Shinae An Wheeler (Hangul: 안신애) and Seon (or Sunnie) Lee Kyeong (Hangul: 이경선).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Barberettes Tracks
Sort by
Kukerichoo
The Barberettes
Kukerichoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kukerichoo
Last played on
Kukerichoo (Korean)
The Barberettes
Kukerichoo (Korean)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kukerichoo (Korean)
Last played on
Summer Night Dream
The Barberettes
Summer Night Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Night Dream
Last played on
Summer Night Wind
The Barberettes
Summer Night Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Night Wind
Last played on
Back to artist