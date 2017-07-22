Shahin BadarBorn 30 June 1974
Shahin Badar
1974-06-30
Shahin Badar (born 17 June 1974) is an English singer-songwriter who is best known in Europe and North America for her vocals on The Prodigy's single "Smack My Bitch Up". It earned her a Double Platinum award.
Thessali Noir
Shahin Badar
Thessali Noir
Thessali Noir
Last played on
Thessali Noir (Justin Robertsons Deadstock 33s Remix) (feat. Shahin Badar)
Gemini Brothers
Thessali Noir (Justin Robertsons Deadstock 33s Remix) (feat. Shahin Badar)
Mundeya (feat. Tim Deluxe)
Shahin Badar
Mundeya (feat. Tim Deluxe)
Mundeya (feat. Tim Deluxe)
Last played on
Laila
Shahin Badar
Laila
Laila
Last played on
Distortion (Feat. The Nasha Experience)
Shahin Badar
Distortion (Feat. The Nasha Experience)
Distortion (Feat. The Nasha Experience)
Last played on
Bangladesh Music Week
Bangladesh Music Week
00:00
