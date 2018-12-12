Bjarte EngesetBorn 25 August 1958
Bjarte Engeset
1958-08-25
Bjarte Engeset Biography (Wikipedia)
Bjarte Engeset (born 25 August 1958 in Ørsta) is a Norwegian classical conductor.
Norwegian Dance, Op 35 No 1
Edvard Grieg
Norwegian Dance, Op 35 No 1
Norwegian Dance, Op 35 No 1
Symphony No.35 in D major (K.385), "Haffner"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No.35 in D major (K.385), "Haffner"
Symphony No.35 in D major (K.385), "Haffner"
Nacht en Morgendontwaken aan de Nete [Night and Dawn at the Nete]
Renaat Veremans
Nacht en Morgendontwaken aan de Nete [Night and Dawn at the Nete]
Nacht en Morgendontwaken aan de Nete [Night and Dawn at the Nete]
Orchestra
The last farewell (A Hundred Hardanger Tunes)
Geirr Tveitt
The last farewell (A Hundred Hardanger Tunes)
The last farewell (A Hundred Hardanger Tunes)
Lyrisch gedicht voor klein orkest [Lyrical Poem for small orchestra]
Lodewijk Mortelmans
Lyrisch gedicht voor klein orkest [Lyrical Poem for small orchestra]
Lyrisch gedicht voor klein orkest [Lyrical Poem for small orchestra]
Orchestra
Piano Concerto No 1 in F major (2nd mvt)
Geirr Tveitt
Piano Concerto No 1 in F major (2nd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 1 in F major (2nd mvt)
The Herd Girl's Sunday
Ole Bull
The Herd Girl's Sunday
The Herd Girl's Sunday
Symphonic Prelude to Heinrich Heine's 'William Ratcliffe'
Frank van der Stucken
Symphonic Prelude to Heinrich Heine's 'William Ratcliffe'
Symphonic Prelude to Heinrich Heine's 'William Ratcliffe'
Orchestra
Lads of Wamphray March
Percy Grainger
Lads of Wamphray March
Lads of Wamphray March
Lincolnshire Posy: IV. The Brisk Young Sailor
Percy Grainger
Lincolnshire Posy: IV. The Brisk Young Sailor
Lincolnshire Posy: IV. The Brisk Young Sailor
Lincolnshire Posy: III. Rufford Park Poachers
Percy Grainger
Lincolnshire Posy: III. Rufford Park Poachers
Lincolnshire Posy: III. Rufford Park Poachers
Salome's Dans van de zeven sluiers [Salome's Dance of the Seven Veils]
Flor Alpaerts
Salome's Dans van de zeven sluiers [Salome's Dance of the Seven Veils]
Salome's Dans van de zeven sluiers [Salome's Dance of the Seven Veils]
Orchestra
Scenes from Norwegian Fairy Tales, Op 37 (Nos 2-4)
Johan Halvorsen
Scenes from Norwegian Fairy Tales, Op 37 (Nos 2-4)
Scenes from Norwegian Fairy Tales, Op 37 (Nos 2-4)
Festive Polonaise
Johan Svendsen
Festive Polonaise
Festive Polonaise
Langeleik Tune (A Hundred Hardanger Tunes)
Geirr Tveitt
Langeleik Tune (A Hundred Hardanger Tunes)
Langeleik Tune (A Hundred Hardanger Tunes)
Salome's Dance of the Seven Veils
Flor Alpaerts
Salome’s Dance of the Seven Veils
Salome’s Dance of the Seven Veils
Gum-Suckers' March (In a Nutshell) version for wind ensemble
Percy Grainger
Gum-Suckers' March (In a Nutshell) version for wind ensemble
Gum-Suckers' March (In a Nutshell) version for wind ensemble
Hardanger Ale (A Hundred Hardanger Tunes)
Geirr Tveitt
Hardanger Ale (A Hundred Hardanger Tunes)
Hardanger Ale (A Hundred Hardanger Tunes)
Molly on the Shore, BFMS 23 (Version for Wind Ensemble)
Percy Grainger
Molly on the Shore, BFMS 23 (Version for Wind Ensemble)
Molly on the Shore, BFMS 23 (Version for Wind Ensemble)
Bell Piece (Ramble on J. Dowland's "Now, O Now I Needs Must Part")
Percy Grainger
Bell Piece (Ramble on J. Dowland's "Now, O Now I Needs Must Part")
Bell Piece (Ramble on J. Dowland's "Now, O Now I Needs Must Part")
Singer
Spoon River
Percy Grainger
Spoon River
Spoon River
Landkjenning
Edvard Grieg
Landkjenning
Landkjenning
March of the Trolls, Op 54 No 3 (Lyric Pieces, Book 5)
Edvard Grieg
March of the Trolls, Op 54 No 3 (Lyric Pieces, Book 5)
March of the Trolls, Op 54 No 3 (Lyric Pieces, Book 5)
Fading away in the bright night of spring (Piano Concerto No 4, 'Aurora Borealis)
Geirr Tveitt
Fading away in the bright night of spring (Piano Concerto No 4, 'Aurora Borealis)
Fading away in the bright night of spring (Piano Concerto No 4, 'Aurora Borealis)
Six Norwegian Dances (No 1; No 2)
Johan Halvorsen
Six Norwegian Dances (No 1; No 2)
Six Norwegian Dances (No 1; No 2)
In the Hall of the Mountain King from Peer Gynt Suite No. 1
Malmö SymfoniOrkester
In the Hall of the Mountain King from Peer Gynt Suite No. 1
In the Hall of the Mountain King from Peer Gynt Suite No. 1
Violin Concerto, Op. 28 - 3rd mvt Allegro moderato
Johan Halvorsen
Violin Concerto, Op. 28 - 3rd mvt Allegro moderato
Violin Concerto, Op. 28 - 3rd mvt Allegro moderato
Symphonic prologue to Heinrich Heine's tragedy 'William Ratcliffe'
Frank van der Stucken
Symphonic prologue to Heinrich Heine's tragedy 'William Ratcliffe'
Symphonic prologue to Heinrich Heine's tragedy 'William Ratcliffe'
