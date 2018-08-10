Zuill BaileyBorn 1972
Zuill Bailey
1972
Zuill Bailey Biography (Wikipedia)
James Zuill Bailey, better known as Zuill Bailey (born 1972) is a Grammy Award-winning American cellist, chamber musician, and artistic director. A graduate of the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University and the Juilliard School, he has appeared with major orchestras internationally. He is a professor of cello at the University of Texas at El Paso. Bailey has an exclusive international recording contract with the Telarc label.
Zuill Bailey Tracks
Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Hob. VIIb:1: III. Finale. Allegro molto
Joseph Haydn
Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Hob. VIIb:1: III. Finale. Allegro molto
Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Hob. VIIb:1: III. Finale. Allegro molto
String sextet no.2 in G major (2nd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
String sextet no.2 in G major (2nd mvt)
String sextet no.2 in G major (2nd mvt)
Cello concerto In B Minor Op.104
Antonín Dvořák
Cello concerto In B Minor Op.104
Cello concerto In B Minor Op.104
Cello Concerto - Part 2
Nico Muhly
Cello Concerto - Part 2
Cello Concerto - Part 2
Cello Concerto in E minor, 2nd mvt
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, 2nd mvt
Cello Concerto in E minor, 2nd mvt
Capriccio for cello and piano [1946]
Lukas Foss
Capriccio for cello and piano [1946]
Capriccio for cello and piano [1946]
