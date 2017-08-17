Fess ParkerBorn 16 August 1924. Died 18 March 2010
Fess Parker
1924-08-16
Fess Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Fess Elisha Parker, Jr. (born F.E. Parker; August 16, 1924 – March 18, 2010), was an American film and television actor best known for his portrayals of Davy Crockett in the Walt Disney 1955–1956 TV miniseries, which aired on ABC, and as Daniel Boone in an NBC television series from 1964 to 1970. He was also known as a winemaker and resort owner-operator.
Fess Parker Tracks
The Ballad Of Davy Crockett
Fess Parker
The Ballad Of Davy Crockett
