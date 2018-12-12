Yabby UDub/reggae artist & producer Vivian Jackson, aka 'Yabby You'. Born 14 August 1946. Died 12 January 2010
Yabby U
1946-08-14
Yabby U Biography
Vivian Jackson (14 August 1946 – 12 January 2010), better known as Yabby You (or sometimes Yabby U), was a reggae vocalist and producer, who came to prominence in the early 1970s through his uncompromising, self-produced work.
Yabby U Tracks
Deliver My From My Enemies
Yabby U
Deliver My From My Enemies
Deliver My From My Enemies
Give Praises
Yabby U
Give Praises
Give Praises
Prophets
Yabby U
Prophets
Prophets
Beware
Yabby U
Beware
Beware
Plague of Horn
Yabby U
Plague of Horn
Plague of Horn
Lazy Mood
Yabby U
Lazy Mood
Lazy Mood
Feel Alright
Yabby U
Feel Alright
Feel Alright
I'm just a dread
Yabby U
I'm just a dread
I'm just a dread
Mighty Counselor
Yabby U
Mighty Counselor
Mighty Counselor
Tell Us Our Past History (Dub Plate Mix)
Yabby U
Tell Us Our Past History (Dub Plate Mix)
Tell Us Our Past History (Dub Plate Mix)
Deliverance
Yabby U
Deliverance
Deliverance
Tell Us Our Past History
Yabby U
Tell Us Our Past History
Tell Us Our Past History
Beware Dub
Yabby You & The Prophets
Beware Dub
Beware Dub
Performer
Mash Down Rome (Dub)
Yabby U
Mash Down Rome (Dub)
Mash Down Rome (Dub)
Chant Down
Yabby U
Chant Down
Chant Down
Conquering Dub
Yabby U
Conquering Dub
Conquering Dub
Yabby You Sound
Yabby U
Yabby You Sound
Yabby You Sound
Rally Dub (Upsetter Mix)
Yabby U
Rally Dub (Upsetter Mix)
Rally Dub (Upsetter Mix)
Deliver Me
Yabby U
Deliver Me
Deliver Me
Chant Down Babylon
Yabby U
Chant Down Babylon
Chant Down Babylon
Conquering Lion
Yabby U
Conquering Lion
Conquering Lion
Hungering Dub
Yabby U
Hungering Dub
Hungering Dub
Tubbys Vengeance
Yabby U
Tubbys Vengeance
Tubbys Vengeance
Jah Vengeance
Yabby U
Jah Vengeance
Jah Vengeance
Beware Dub
Yabby U
Beware Dub
Beware Dub
I & I Chalice Version
Yabby U
I & I Chalice Version
I & I Chalice Version
Praises
Yabby U
Praises
Praises
No Tarry Yah Version
Yabby U
No Tarry Yah Version
No Tarry Yah Version
Lord Dub
Yabby U
Lord Dub
Lord Dub
I'm A Rastaman (feat. Yabby U)
U-Roy
I'm A Rastaman (feat. Yabby U)
I'm A Rastaman (feat. Yabby U)
King Tubby's Rock King Tubby's
Yabby U
King Tubby's Rock King Tubby's
King Tubby's Rock King Tubby's
Living Style (feat. Tommy McCook & King Tubby)
Yabby U
Living Style (feat. Tommy McCook & King Tubby)
Version Dub
Yabby U
Version Dub
Version Dub
Jah Love Dub
Yabby U
Jah Love Dub
Jah Love Dub
Conquering Lion (Smith & Mighty Rmx)
Yabby U
Conquering Lion (Smith & Mighty Rmx)
Love Thy Neighbour
Yabby U
Love Thy Neighbour
Love Thy Neighbour
