Barbara LunaArgentine singer
Barbara Luna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3607189a-4fcd-4467-8622-7d5f1f72892f
Barbara Luna Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Luna is an Argentine singer, born in Roque Pérez, Buenos Aires Province to a musical family. She studied architecture in Argentina, then moved to France. She has lived and worked in France since the 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barbara Luna Tracks
Sort by
Dites Moi
Barbara Luna
Dites Moi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dites Moi
Last played on
Barbara Luna Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist