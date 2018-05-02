Hjalmar BorgstrømBorn 23 March 1864. Died 5 July 1925
Hjalmar Borgstrøm
1864-03-23
Hjalmar Borgstrøm Biography (Wikipedia)
Hjalmar Borgstrøm (23 March 1864 – 5 July 1925) was a Norwegian composer and music critic who played a prominent role in the musical life of his country in the first quarter of the 20th century.
Hjalmar Borgstrøm Tracks
Elegie
Last played on
