Wayne CoyneBorn 13 January 1961
Wayne Coyne
1961-01-13
Wayne Coyne Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne Michael Coyne (born January 13, 1961) is an American musician. He is the lead singer, occasional backing vocalist, guitarist, theremin player and songwriter for the band the Flaming Lips.
Wayne Coyne Performances & Interviews
Wayne Coyne tells us what The Flaming Lips love about Miley Cyrus
2017-02-27
Wayne Coyne chats to us about The Flaming Lips' new album and working with Miley Cyrus
Wayne Coyne: The Art Of Great Conversation
2016-12-18
What's the best conversation Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips has ever had, and what was so special about it?
Wayne Coyne: Why Should We Embrace Make-Up?
2016-12-18
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on why it's a relief that make-up exists. "In the future, there'll just be this whole other skin you can out over your face if you want to".
Wayne Coyne: Am I Happy?
2016-12-18
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on the concept of happiness. Is it a choice? Do some people chose not to feel content?
Wayne Coyne: Experimenting In Music
2016-12-18
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on why it is essential to experiment when making music.
Wayne Coyne: Why Should We Embrace Fear?
2016-12-18
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on his biggest fears, and how he deals with them.
Wayne Coyne: What Do I Get Out Of Yoga?
2016-12-18
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on how his love of the practice has impacted on his life.
Steve catches up with the Flaming Lips frontman
2016-10-21
As the Flaming Lips prepare to release a new album, Wayne reflects on his 30+ year career, touring and balancing the "sappy artist" and the entertainer that both exist within him.
Yoga with Wayne Coyne
2016-10-09
Mary Anne meets a Flaming Lips fan who has been to yoga with Wayne Coyne!
Wayne Coyne joins Mark Radcliffe
2015-05-23
Flaming Lips' frontman Wayne Coyne joins Mark Radcliffe.
Wayne Coyne Tracks
The Golden Path (feat. Wayne Coyne)
The Chemical Brothers
The Perfect Life (feat. Wayne Coyne)
Moby
U Don't Know (feat. Wayne Coyne)
Alison Wonderland
U Don't Know (XVII Flip vs Moss Remix) (feat. Wayne Coyne)
Alison Wonderland
Handle With Care
Brandon Flowers
Wayne Coyne Links
