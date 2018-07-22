Wayne Coyne: Why Should We Embrace Make-Up?

2016-12-18T09:00:00.000Z

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on why it's a relief that make-up exists. "In the future, there'll just be this whole other skin you can out over your face if you want to".

